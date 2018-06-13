Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei celebrates Global Wellness Day

In celebration of Global Wellness Day and to let guests say “yes” to a whole new life by living in a healthy way, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei held a fitness event – the Cool Run Up – on June 9, 2018.

With the slogan “One day can change your whole life”, the Global Wellness Day is on the second Saturday of June every year as an international day dedicated to living well and now has been accepted worldwide. To also celebrate the coming of summer, the hotel invites guests to join this complimentary run up activity in sunny beach wear following by poolside celebration party. Guests are also welcome to make contribution to society with the hotel as it will has a raffle activity in the party which the amounts will be donated to SOS Children's Village of Taiwan.

With a height of 43 stories, the hotel is a perfect place to offer guests a day of fitness with splendid views of Taipei 101 and the city. Guests may not only indulge in the joyful moment upon arriving at the top, but also are welcome to attend the celebration party at outdoor swimming pool on the rooftop, which comes alive with brilliant live DJ music and a wide selection of healthy delicacies and drinks. A series of fitness activities guided by professional teacher is waiting to excite guests and fulfill the day such as Stand-Up Paddling Yoga, TABATA exercise, spinning lesson and many more.