Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and Thai Airways presents a Michelin-starred gastronomic in the sky

Chefs at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei will prepare magnificent Michelin-starred in-flight meals for Thai Airways’ business class passengers from 1 June 2018 to 31 August 2018. The five-star hotel is collaborating with Thai Airways to offer gourmet dishes to passengers travelling Royal Silk Class on the airline’s direct flights from Taipei to Bangkok that depart daily in the afternoon (TG633) and evening (TG635).

Executive Chef of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, Adam Tanner has created six enticing menus for Royal Silk Class passengers, inspired by dishes served at the hotel’s Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Ya Ge and Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant Bencotto.

“Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s reputation for providing high levels of service is reflected in the growing number of international accolades it receives, including a Michelin Star for Ya Ge and mention for Bencotto in the Michelin Guide Taipei 2018. Through our passion for sharing good food with others, the hotel’s experienced and talented chefs have created an exclusive in-flight dining experience for Thai Airways passengers, to give them a taste of the hotel’s enchanting, versatile and refined culinary scene,” says Frances Tsai, Hotel Manager at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

Using the freshest ingredients, Chef Adam creates contemporary dishes inspired by French, Italian, Southeast Asian and progressive American fare, his knowledge of international cuisine accumulated over years of working in luxury five-star hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.