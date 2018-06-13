|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|FFreeman Atl
|66
|252
|43
|86
|.341
|Gennett Cin
|64
|241
|33
|82
|.340
|Kemp LAD
|63
|204
|29
|69
|.338
|Markakis Atl
|66
|264
|41
|88
|.333
|BCrawford SF
|65
|228
|28
|75
|.329
|Martinez StL
|61
|226
|31
|74
|.327
|Almora ChC
|58
|186
|36
|60
|.323
|Dickerson Pit
|60
|233
|31
|73
|.313
|BAnderson Mia
|67
|251
|37
|78
|.311
|Votto Cin
|65
|232
|33
|72
|.310
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; MAdams, Washington, 13; FFreeman, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 6 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
Suarez, Cincinnati, 48; Story, Colorado, 47; Gennett, Cincinnati, 47; FFreeman, Atlanta, 46; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; Martinez, St. Louis, 42; Kemp, Los Angeles, 41.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-4; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-4.