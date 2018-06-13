  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/13 10:35
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
FFreeman Atl 66 252 43 86 .341
Gennett Cin 64 241 33 82 .340
Kemp LAD 63 204 29 69 .338
Markakis Atl 66 264 41 88 .333
BCrawford SF 65 228 28 75 .329
Martinez StL 61 226 31 74 .327
Almora ChC 58 186 36 60 .323
Dickerson Pit 60 233 31 73 .313
BAnderson Mia 67 251 37 78 .311
Votto Cin 65 232 33 72 .310
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Story, Colorado, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; MAdams, Washington, 13; FFreeman, Atlanta, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 6 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Suarez, Cincinnati, 48; Story, Colorado, 47; Gennett, Cincinnati, 47; FFreeman, Atlanta, 46; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; Martinez, St. Louis, 42; Kemp, Los Angeles, 41.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-4; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-4.