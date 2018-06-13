BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 10:26
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 5 3 .625 2
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 3 4 .429
Chicago 3 5 .375 4
Indiana 0 9 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Seattle 6 3 .667 1
Dallas 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 6 .333 4
Las Vegas 2 7 .222 5

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT

Phoenix 75, Dallas 72

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.<