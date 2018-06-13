BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Indiana
|0
|9
|.000
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Seattle
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Las Vegas
|2
|7
|.222
|5
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT
Phoenix 75, Dallas 72
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.<