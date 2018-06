Loaisiga to start Friday for Yankees in big league debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga will be brought up from Double-A by the New York Yankees to make his major league debut against Tampa Bay on Friday night.

The 23-year-old Loaisiga returned last year following Tommy John surgery. He is 3-1 with a 4.32 ERA in six starts at Double-A Trenton after starting 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA at Class A Tampa this season.

He fills the rotation slot that opened when Masahiro Tanaka injured both hamstrings while sprinting home to score on a sacrifice fly last Friday. Domingo German, who entered the rotation after No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery tore an elbow ligament, will start Thursday. Yankees ace Luis Severino pitches Saturday.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball