American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 10:16
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 43 19 .694
Boston 45 22 .672 ½
Tampa Bay 31 35 .470 14
Toronto 30 37 .448 15½
Baltimore 19 46 .292 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 29 .547
Detroit 31 36 .463
Minnesota 28 34 .452 6
Chicago 22 42 .344 13
Kansas City 22 44 .333 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 42 24 .636
Houston 42 25 .627 ½
Los Angeles 37 30 .552
Oakland 34 32 .515 8
Texas 27 41 .397 16

___

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Happ 8-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 4-6) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 10:05 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.