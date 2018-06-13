|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|19
|.694
|—
|Boston
|45
|22
|.672
|½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|35
|.470
|14
|Toronto
|30
|37
|.448
|15½
|Baltimore
|19
|46
|.292
|25½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|29
|.547
|—
|Detroit
|31
|36
|.463
|5½
|Minnesota
|28
|34
|.452
|6
|Chicago
|22
|42
|.344
|13
|Kansas City
|22
|44
|.333
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|30
|.552
|5½
|Oakland
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|Texas
|27
|41
|.397
|16
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Happ 8-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 4-6) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.