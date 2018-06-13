Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|002
|00x—4
|7
|0
Garcia, Biagini (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Stanek, Pruitt (3), Venters (5), Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Pruitt 2-3. L_Garcia 2-5. Sv_Romo (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|020
|001
|00x—3
|8
|0
Roark, Grace (7), Suero (8) and Severino; Sabathia, Green (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 4-1. L_Roark 3-7. Sv_Chapman (18). HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Miami
|003
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
Stratton, Gearrin (8), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Richards, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 1-3. L_Stratton 7-4. Sv_Barraclough (4).