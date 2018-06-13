  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 10:03
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 010 000—1 5 1
Tampa Bay 002 002 00x—4 7 0

Garcia, Biagini (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Stanek, Pruitt (3), Venters (5), Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Pruitt 2-3. L_Garcia 2-5. Sv_Romo (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0
New York 020 001 00x—3 8 0

Roark, Grace (7), Suero (8) and Severino; Sabathia, Green (6), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Sabathia 4-1. L_Roark 3-7. Sv_Chapman (18). HRs_New York, Gregorius 2 (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 100 000 000—1 3 0
Miami 003 000 00x—3 6 0

Stratton, Gearrin (8), W.Smith (8) and Posey; Richards, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Richards 1-3. L_Stratton 7-4. Sv_Barraclough (4).