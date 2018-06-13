6 Rays' pitchers combine for 5-hitter, beat Blue Jays 4-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wilson Ramos homered, six Tampa Bay relievers combined for a five-hitter and the Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

With right-handers Chris Archer and Jake Faria on the disabled list, Tampa Bay is using relievers to start three times through the rotation.

Ryne Stanek opened the game, striking out three in two perfect innings, and was followed by Austin Pruitt (2 2/3 innings), Jonny Venters (one-third of an inning), Chaz Roe (1 1/3 innings), Jose Alvarado (1 2/3 innings) and Sergio Romo (one inning).

Pruitt (2-3) allowed four hits and a run but picked up the win. Romo allowed the other hit but locked down his second save.

Ramos put the Rays up 2-0 with his two-run drive off Jaime Garcia (2-5) in the third.

Garcia gave up four runs, four hits, four walks and struck out four in five-plus innings. The left-hander is 1-4 in seven road starts, allowing 28 earned runs over 31 1/3 innings.

Garcia departed after C.J Cron walked and went to third on Willy Adames' double to start the sixth. Pinch-hitter Joey Wendle and Mallex Smith both had run-scoring singles off Joe Biagini that made it 4-1.

Toronto had runners on second and third with no outs in the fifth but scored just once on Devon Travis' grounder off Pruitt.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf tightness) remains day to day. ... RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder) will make a rehab start Wednesday night with Class A Dunedin.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (right thumb torn ligament) went 2 for 4 with a walk in his first minor league rehab game with Class A Charlotte and hopes to be back June 22. ... OF Johnny Field (sore knee) was available off the bench.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

The Blue Jays have dropped the first two games in the three-game set and are 73-105 at Tropicana Field. It's the most losses at any road ballpark since 1998, the Rays' inaugural season.

REACHING A DECADE

Romo reached 10 years of major league service time Monday and was given a postgame celebration by his teammates. "A pretty awesome day," Romo said.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay will have another bullpen game Wednesday against Blue Jays LHP J.A. Happ (8-3).

___

