India says Pakistan firing kills 4 soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say Pakistani soldiers have targeted an Indian border patrol along the highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir, killing four paramilitary soldiers and injuring three others.

The nations had recently agreed to stop trading fire along the volatile frontier and uphold a cease-fire accord dating back 15 years.

Indian border guards said Wednesday that Pakistani soldiers fired bullets at Indian soldiers patrolling a border area in the Jammu region. They said Indian soldiers were retaliating.

Pakistan did not immediately comment.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, which both claim. They have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over their competing claims to the region.