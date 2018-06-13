  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/13 09:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 5 3 .625 2
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 3 4 .429
Chicago 3 5 .375 4
Indiana 0 9 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 7 3 .700
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 ½
Seattle 6 3 .667 ½
Dallas 4 3 .571
Minnesota 3 6 .333
Las Vegas 2 7 .222

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 92, OT

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.<