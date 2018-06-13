Heath scores in return, US sweeps China in exhibition series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tobin Heath scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute in her return from injury and the U.S. national team beat China 2-1 on Tuesday night to sweep the two-game exhibition series.

Three minutes after China tied it at 1 on Li Ying's fast-break goal, Heath chipped the goalkeeper on a miss hit.

It was Heath's first game with the national team since appearing as a substitute in a friendly against New Zealand last September. She had surgery to remove bone growth on her right ankle in early January.

Megan Rapinoe put the U.S. ahead in the 35th by heading home Christen Press' cross at the far post. Press became the 37th player to appear in 100 matches for the U.S.

U.S. goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris made her first start of 2018. She denied a well-placed free kick from just outside the penalty box in the 74th.

The United States beat China 1-0 last Thursday in Sandy, Utah.