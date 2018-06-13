Blue Jays' Tulowitzki hopes to play this season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It's likely to be more than a year between Troy Tulowitzki's appearances in a major league game, but the All-Star shortstop of the Toronto Blue Jays says Tuesday he can honestly say for the first time in a while he feels like he's headed in the right direction.

The 33-year-old Tulowitzki had surgery April 2 to remove bone spurs from both heels. He's just getting back to the point of taking ground balls, hitting and starting to run in the outfield. He last appeared in a game on July 28, 2017, but did not elect to have the surgery until this year.