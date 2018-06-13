First-of-its-Kind Thrill Ride Debuts at Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Six Flags Great Adventure, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, today announced that the world’s first thrill ride themed to the DC Super Hero CYBORG will preview to media and influencers on June 13 at 11 a.m. and celebrate its highly-anticipated grand opening to the public at 2 p.m. Inspired by the movement of a gyroscope, CYBORG Cyber Spin will deliver an unrelenting and intense anti-gravity experience as it whirls guests on three axes high above the ground.

“Six Flags Great Adventure is thrilled to launch its newest innovation, an unparalleled, hi-tech ride unlike anything our guests have ever seen or experienced,” said Park President, John Winkler. “CYBORG Cyber Spin is the first-of-its-kind in the world, and the perfect addition to our renowned collection of record-breaking attractions. Our new Metropolis section is now home to the most futuristic, jaw-dropping thrill ride in the park.”

Themed to Super Hero CYBORG of the JUSTICE LEAGUE , CYBORG Cyber Spin features a unique, revolutionary triple box design. It allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes while rotating forward, backwards and sideways simultaneously at up to 70 feet in the air for intense and continuous movement. Seated 24 across with over-the-shoulder harnesses, riders will experience a thrilling combination of negative and positive gravitational forces. By night, this bold, new attraction promises to light up the New Jersey skies beckoning thrill seekers from near and far.

CYBORG Cyber Spin highlights include:

Unpredictable flips and pivots at heights up to seven stories (70 feet) above the ground; Floorless seats that leave riders’ feet dangling as they whirl through the air; Dazzling nighttime light display; and Located in Metropolis adjacent to JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis.

