RH, Tesla and Dave & Buster's climb; Raytheon slumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Tesla Inc., up $10.67 to $342.77
The electric car maker announced it would lay off 9 percent of its workforce in order to boost profitability.
Raytheon Corp., down $5.95 to $206.61
Following the Trump-Kim summit, shares of weapons makers and defense contractors were among the biggest decliners.
RH, up $36.27 to $155
The furniture and housewares company followed up a strong first quarter with better-than-expected forecasts.
Lands' End Inc., up $6.40 to $29.90
The clothing company said its sales continued to improve and it took a smaller loss than analysts anticipated.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $7.99 to $55.82
The restaurant and arcade chain reported a larger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 13 cents to $8.85
The mining company said it agreed to sell its Australian iron ore assets.
Hawaiian Holdings Inc., down $1.75 to $37.85
The airline said it expects less revenue because of a volcanic eruption and forecast higher costs for maintenance and fuel.
Dominion Energy Inc., up $1.68 to $64.89
Utilities companies fared better than the rest of the market Tuesday.