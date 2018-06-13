Major League Soccer Team D.C. United Announces New Audi Field Mobile App Experience for Guests Powered by VenueNext

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--D.C. United today announced it has launched a new mobile app for Audi Field powered by VenueNext. The new mobile app, available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play Store, engages fans with exclusive team content, videos, photo galleries, scores, information about the stadium and more. At the official opening of Audi Field on July 14th, the mobile guest experience will be fully digital with features for fans to purchase and trade-in season tickets for virtual currency, or Fan Allocation Money (FAM), that can be used toward upgrades and unique fan experiences at the stadium. Fans will also be able to purchase parking, order food and beverage for express pick-up, and more, all from the convenience of their smartphone.

“We’re excited to bring United fans a brand new mobile experience powered by VenueNext,” said Tom Hunt, President of Business Operations at D.C. United. “Our new app will be the primary destination for fans to access D.C. United tickets, find team information, scores, game videos and more. Our vision of an unparalleled fan experience will be realized with both a beautiful new state-of-the-art venue and an incredibly convenient way to experience it all from their phone.”

The first phase of the D.C. United mobile app launched today provides fans with team-related content and information about Audi Field, as well as team rosters, schedules, real-time game statistics, photo galleries, videos and more. When Audi Field opens on July 14th, the app will revolutionize the fan experience with powerful additional features customized to the new building, including mobile ticket entry, mobile concessions ordering for express pick-up, wayfinding to help fans get to and from the stadium via the best public transit options, identify parking locations, and more.

“We are thrilled to expand our reach in professional sports with Major League Soccer team D.C. United at Audi Field,” said John Paul, CEO and Founder at VenueNext. “The new D.C. United mobile app for Audi Field provides a best-in-class experience that makes it fun and engaging for fans that will keep them coming back again and again. And with an all-digital ticketing experience, D.C. United will get valuable data insights on guests that visit the stadium which enables them to delight their fans with customized experiences and offers.”

D.C. United fans can download the new mobile app at:

Apple Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dc-united/id1337931879?mt=8 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.venuenext.dcunited

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are the most decorated team in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies, and the most championed professional team in the District of Columbia. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). United have called the District home for the past 22 years and will continue that tradition as they move into Audi Field in Southwest D.C. on July 14, 2018. The state-of-the-art urban facility has a capacity of 20,000 fans and will feature 31 luxury suites, a bike valet, and 500,000 total square feet of mixed-use retail and residential space on site, making it a 365-day destination for fans and D.C. residents alike. http://www.dcunited.com

About VenueNext

VenueNext is a technology company on a mission to transform the way guests experience a venue via their smartphone. The company’s platform has been adopted at venues in Major League Sports, Healthcare and Hospitality markets. The platform ties together operational systems in a venue and creates mobile apps for guests, patients, fans and employees to access services that make their visit more convenient and builds customer loyalty. Its platform generates valuable data that provide venue owners real-time insights to make better informed data-driven business decisions. The privately held company was founded in 2013 and has offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York. www.venuenext.com

