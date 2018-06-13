Bill introduced to make doping in worldwide events a crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make it a crime to use or distribute performance-enhancing drugs while competing in international sports events.

The bill was introduced in the House on Tuesday and is named after Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian lab director who blew the whistle on Russian cheating at the Sochi Olympics.

Penalties would include fines of up to $250,000 for individuals and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who make, distribute or use banned substances at international events, such as the Olympics.

Countries such as Germany, Italy and Kenya have similar laws. U.S. authorities have long been hamstrung by limited legal options to prosecute doping cheats.