Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup trophy during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup victory celebration, Tuesday,
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington.
Fans cheer as the Washington Capitals hockey team attend a victory rally in celebration of winning the Stanley Cup, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the Nat
The crowd fills the steps of The National Archives as the Washington Capitals pass by during a Stanley Cup victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in
Fans gather on the steps of the National Archives Building as they wait to watch the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade along t
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie waves while holding his daughter Lyla Oshie during a Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade, Tuesday, June 12
A fan carries a home-made Stanley Cup made of mostly empty beer cans as people begin to arrive for the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade
Washington Capitals NHL hockey team right wing T.J. Oshie (77) skates with his daughter Lyla Oshie after the Capitals team picture on the ice at Capit
Washington Capitals NHL hockey team owner Ted Leonsis, left, and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, pose for picture with the S
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of fans lined Constitution Avenue and filled the National Mall on Tuesday to celebrate the Washington Capitals' first Stanley Cup championship.
The parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument commemorated the first D.C. title in the major four professional sports since the Redskins in 1992 and the first Cup in the Capitals' 44-year history.
Fans clad in red were 20 deep on either side of Constitution chanting "Let's Go Caps!" as more than three dozen buses and convertibles made the trip along the mile-long route.
Conn Smythe Trophy-winning Alex Ovechkin, alternate captains Nicklas Backstrom and Brooks Orpik, owner Ted Leonsis and team president Dick Patrick took up the most prominent place in the parade on the last bus with the Stanley Cup. Chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" alternated with pleas of "Raise the Cup!" which Ovechkin, Backstrom and Orpik did for hours while sipping from beer bottles.
At the rally, winger T.J. Oshie led fans to chant, "back-to-back," and Ovechkin and his teammates sang Queen's "We Are The Champions" on stage to wrap up one of the biggest sports celebrations in the history of the nation's capital.
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno