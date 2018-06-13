Fourth Annual CES Asia Opens Tomorrow

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--CES Asia™ 2018 – the premier destination for the consumer technology industry in Asia – kicks off tomorrow with its fourth annual event. One of the fastest growing tradeshows in Asia, this year’s innovation event will showcase the entire technology ecosystem, across 20 product categories, featuring technology that is improving lives around the world. Attendees can take full advantage of everything CES Asia 2018 has to offer by experiencing dedicated show floor areas, keynote addresses from industry leaders, events, award programs and a comprehensive conference program.

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is driving the expansion of transformative technologies such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented & virtual reality and vehicle technology into new industries and markets. The event runs through Friday, June 15 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Register here.

Don’t miss the action at CES Asia 2018. Top highlights include:

5G/Connectivity/Mobility Learn how 5G will transform industries and feel the future of mobile with bendable displays, face recognition, bezel-less and button-less screens. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience the latest in AI infrastructure in a newly dedicated exhibit space featuring top AI innovators. Augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) Experience the far-reaching effect of altered perception and immersive multimedia. Robotics Disrupting markets and bringing game-changing innovation to business, healthcare, education and more. Startups Startup Park, on the show floor will feature more than 100 startups from 15 countries, regions and territories. Vehicle tech Explore the latest in concept cars and connected vehicles in expanded hall, outdoor area and test tracks.

CES Asia provides an international stage for top CEOs and senior-level leaders to forecast and envision the future of tech across multiple industries. This year, some of the industry’s top leaders will take the CES Asia keynote stage:

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, and Zhou Houjian, chairman, Hisense9:30-10:30 AM June 13 – Kerry, Level 3, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 Kevin Ho, president, Handset Product Line, Huawei 1:15-2:15 PM June 13 – Kerry, Level 3, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and co-founder, BYTON, and Dr. Daniel Kirchert, president and co-founder, BYTON4-5 PM June 13 – Kerry, Level 3, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 Miffy Chen, general manager, Alibaba A.I. Labs 9:30-10:30 AM June 14 – Kerry, Level 3, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 Lenovo’s Ablikim Ablimit, vice president for strategy and business development, China Geo, and Dr. Chang Cheng, vice president, Lenovo Group, and head of Lenovo China Mobile Business Unit1:30-2:30 PM June 14 – Kerry, Level 3, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 China’s Powerful Startup Economy 4-5 PM June 14 – Kerry, Level 3, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3

CES Asia 2018 is the proving ground for transformative tech. It also houses the region’s most innovative events and prestigious awards, such as:

presented by Suning SNIEC, Hall N4 presented by Living in Digital Times Noon-12:45 PM June 13 – SNIEC, Hall N3, N3 Stage, Booth #3384 CES Asia Startup Awards presented by TechNode 1-4 PM June 13 – SNIEC, Hall N4, Startup Park Stage presented by Living in Digital Times 3-3:30 PM June 13 – SNIEC, Hall N3, N3 Stage, Booth #3384 presented by ZOL Noon-1 PM June 14 – SNIEC, Hall N3, Booth #3086

CES Asia 2018 conference programming will feature thought-leaders and industry pioneers, highlighting emerging trends throughout the Asian market. Discussion topics include blockchain technology, AI, AR/VR, smart devices and more. Visit CESAsia.com for the full schedule of conference sessions.

See what exhibitors will be showcasing at CES Asia 2018 via our pitch video playlist. Visit CESAsia.com for more information on how to attend or exhibit.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:

International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

