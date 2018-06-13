Online Public Schools in Wisconsin to Celebrate Graduating Class on June 13

MCFARLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI) and Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), both statewide online public charter schools, will celebrate their graduating classes with a combined in-person commencement ceremony in McFarland. Graduates from both schools earn a high school diploma from McFarland Public Schools.

Senator Luther Olsen will deliver the keynote address.

“Congratulations to the Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy graduates,” said Senator Olsen. “Not every student learns the same way and it’s great that Wisconsin families have access to these education options.”

More than 200 students will graduate from the two schools this week. Members of the Class of 2018 report having been accepted to a number of colleges and universities, including Ashford University, Gateway Technical College, Moraine Park Technical College, Mount Mary University, St. Norbert College and campuses across the University of Wisconsin system. Four students will join the U.S. Armed Forces, and more than 70 will enter the full-time workforce. Two DCAWI 2018 seniors have completed a course in pursuit of their Certified Nursing Assistant credential.

DCAWI introduces students to technical and specialty trades through a robust online Career Technical Education program. In addition to working towards their high school diplomas, students discover exciting options for their future in four career fields: architecture and construction, business management and administration, health science, and information technology.

WIVA offers students a full course load in the core subjects, as well as electives and high school honors and Advanced Placement ® courses. Advanced independent learners are able to progress at an accelerated pace, while those who find content and concepts more challenging will receive additional live instruction and support to ensure academic success.

In addition to the keynote address by Senator Olsen, the program will include remarks from the WIVA valedictorian and salutatorian.

Media is welcome to attend the graduation ceremony. Details are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy 2018 Graduation Ceremony WHEN: Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. WHERE: McFarland High School Gymnasium, 5103 Farwell Street, McFarland, WI 53558

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and academic programs by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). It is also the first online career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit widca.k12.com.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit wiva.k12.com.

