Scotland vs Pakistan 1st Twenty20 Scoreboard

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday of the first Twenty20 between Scotland and Pakistan at Grange Cricket Club:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Cross b Evans 21

Ahmed Shehzad c Berrington b Evans 14

Hussain Talat c Tahir b Berrington 18

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 89

Shoaib Malik c Leask b Evans 53

Asif Ali not out 1

Extras: (4lb, 4w) 8

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 204

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-46, 3-87, 4-183.

Bowling: Safyaan Sharif 4-0-43-0, Mark Watt 4-0-42-0, Hamza Tahir 4-0-57-0, Alasdair Evans 4-0-23-3, Michael Leask 1-0-6-0, Richie Berrington 3-0-29-1.

Scotland

George Munsey c Ahmed b HAli 25

Kyle Coetzer c AAli b Nawaz 31

Richie Berrington b Khan 3

Calum MacLeod lbw b Khan 12

Dylan Budge c Ashraf b Amir 24

Michael Leask not out 38

Matthew Cross c Malik b HAli 13

Safyaan Sharif not out 3

Extras: (4lb, 1nb, 2w) 7

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 156

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir.

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-63, 3-69, 4-82, 5-107, 6-150.

Bowling: Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-22-1, Mohammad Amir 4-0-45-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-33-2, Faheem Ashraf 3-0-23-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-25-2, Hussain Talat 1-0-4-0.

Result: Pakistan won by 48 runs, leads series 1-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Alex Dowdalls and Allan Haggo, Scotland.

TV umpire: Ian Ramage, Scotland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.