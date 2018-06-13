Mali says armed forces kill 10 extremists in Mopti region

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali's government says the army has killed at least 10 extremists after they attacked a village in the central Mopti region.

Minister of Defense Tiena Coulibaly says the armed forces on Tuesday also recovered weapons, explosive devices and other materials.

Resident Ousmane Diallo says gunmen entered Bani village and fired into the air, causing panic before they headed for the prefecture, the local symbol of government.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Al-Qaida-linked extremist groups have escalated attacks in the region, targeting Malian soldiers and administrative buildings.