Global Smart Doorbell Market to Grow at 69% CAGR Through 2018-2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018-- analysts forecast the global smart doorbell market to grow at a CAGR of over 69% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006367/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart doorbell market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the incorporation of night vision technology in smart doorbells as one of the key emerging trends in the . Several homeowners believe that burglaries are committed at night time, but the most common timings are 6 am-6 pm, mainly because burglars assume homeowners to be at work, which makes it easy to rob the house. Keeping a home completely safe requires the deployment of technologies that work properly at night time as well. As a result, many smart doorbell manufacturers are integrating night vision technologies into their products. These night vision technologies help homeowners to have a continuous feed of the front of the homes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing interest in home automation as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global smart doorbell market:

Global smart doorbell market: Growing interest in home automation

Home automation involves the incorporation of several wireless communication technologies, which allow various devices within a home to be interconnected. These devices are connected to a mobile computing device such as a smartphone or a tablet so that the end-user can obtain information in real time. Traditionally, home automation was regarded as a luxury; however, presently, with various cheaper products available in the market, the interest in home automation is steadily increasing.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems, “Regions such as the Americas and EMEA, have been firm adopters of home automation, primarily due to factors such as the increasing need for luxury. Countries such as the US were one of the first countries to show a keen interest in home automation. The primary reason leading to the high growth of the smart home market in the Americas is the growing demand for a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle, which can be achieved by using home automation in residences.”

Global smart doorbell market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart doorbell market into the following products (stand-alone smart doorbell and integrated smart doorbell) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the leading region for the global smart doorbell market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 59%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006367/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 02:41 PM/DISC: 06/12/2018 02:41 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006367/en