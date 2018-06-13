APNewsBreak: Cattleman says agent shot on Arizona ranch

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

An Arizona cattle rancher says that the shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the boundary with Mexico happened in a remote part of his ranch that is frequently used by drug and migrant smugglers.

Jim Chilton tells The Associated Press in an interview that a Border Patrol official sent him an email Tuesday morning informing him the agent was alone when he was wounded on his ranch, and was struck in the leg and the hand.

Chilton says several bullets also struck the agent's protective vest and that the vest probably saved his life. He also says several people were detained.

The Border Patrol official who the rancher said wrote the email, Lisa A. Reed, did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation of the details that Chilton provided.

Border Patrol Tucson Sector spokesman Chris Sullivan declined comment.

Chilton is a well-known Arizona backer of President Donald Trump's efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

9 a.m.

The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Border Patrol statement said the agent was taken to a hospital for treatment but provided no information on the agent's injuries or conditions or on circumstances of the shooting.

The statement said the shooting occurred south of Arivaca (ayr-uh-VAH'-kuh) at 4:30 a.m. and that several people referred as "subjects" were taken into custody.

The statement said the FBI and the Office of Professional Responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigation and that further information will be released when available.

Arivaca is 49 miles (79 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.