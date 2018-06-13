Global Vaginal Moisturizers Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--The global vaginal moisturizers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the high occurrence of atrophic vaginitis. Atrophic vaginitis is a chronic and progressive medical condition, affecting a significant number of women worldwide. Over-the-counter vaginal moisturizer is considered the first-line non-hormonal treatment for vaginal dryness.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights high disposable income as one of the key emerging trends in the global vaginal moisturizers market:

Global vaginal moisturizers market: High disposable income

Feminine hygiene products such as vaginal moisturizers are being increasingly purchased in developed countries such as the US, due to an increase in disposable income in the country. In developed countries, these products are easily accessible through retail stores such as Walmart and Walgreens. Feminine hygiene products such as vaginal moisturizers have found separate shelf space at pharmacies in the US.

“E-commerce websites provide a larger range of options and target consumers in the age group of 18-65 years. Consumers can choose their products more conveniently as compared to shopping from physical stores. Therefore, this change in retail landscape will facilitate the acceptance of these products and increase demand among consumers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global vaginal moisturizers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global vaginal moisturizers market by distribution channel (retail outlets and online stores) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas held the highest share of the global vaginal moisturizers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 52%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase over the forecast period, while EMEA is expected to see a substantial decline in its market share.

