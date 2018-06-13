World's First Line of Real Food Clinical Nutrition Products Now Available in Canada

CENTERVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Functional Formularies® announced today an exclusive distribution partnership with Bowers Medical Supply which will make Liquid Hope® and Nourish® accessible to all Canadians. Created using the Food as Medicine model and approved by Health Canada, both products will be readily accessible to Canadians who choose a nutritionally complete, organic feeding tube formula. The products can also be used orally.

After eight years of research and development, Functional Formularies developed its flagship product Liquid Hope, a nutritionally complete whole food feeding formula without the added sugars, fruit-based sweeteners, additives or stabilizers found in other formulas. Recent clinical studies in the US provide compelling evidence to support the efficacy of these products, which many tube-fed patients in the Canadian market have already experienced.

Since its beginnings in 1972, Bowers Medical Supply has become one of Canada’s leading national healthcare suppliers. For over 46 years they have been providing service solutions for the Canadian healthcare industry. The partnership between Bowers Medical Supply and Functional Formularies will now make the products available under many of the government programs in Canada. Canadians who are not covered under a government program and who have been ordering direct from Functional Formularies will now be able to experience cost reductions from shipping fees when ordering direct from Bowers.

“After years of offering this option to thousands of adults and children in the US, we are thrilled to be able to offer our products throughout all of Canada,” said founder and CEO Robin Gentry McGee. “Bowers Medical Supply and Functional Formularies share a similar vision, which is to provide families with high-quality solutions they can depend on.”

To order your supply of Liquid Hope and/or Nourish in Canada, call Bowers Medical Supply at 1-800-663-0047. Visit www.functionalformularies.com to learn more.

About Functional Formularies®:

Functional Formularies was founded in 2012 followed by the launch of Liquid Hope, the first organic, whole food enteral nutrition formula and oral meal replacement. Following the Food as Medicine model, Functional Formularies provides high quality, real food meal options to the tube-fed community, without any of the added sugars and fruit-based sweeteners found in other formulas. Functional Formularies is manufactured by the oldest and largest contract manufacturers in the country and continues to live by its commitment to provide its customers with the cleanest, purest, and nutritionally dense formulas, created to meet the needs of feeding-tube patients everywhere. Learn more at www.functionalformularies.com.

