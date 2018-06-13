The Latest: Paris hostages freed, suspect arrested

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a reported hostage situation in Paris (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

The French interior minister says that a hostage-taker has been arrested and his hostages freed, some four hours after holing up in a building in central Paris.

Gerard Collomb tweeted the news ending Tuesday's drama in a ground-floor office in a crowded neighborhood of the French capital.

Details weren't immediately available.

___

4:50 p.m.

Police say a man is holding two people hostage in an office in central Paris.

A police operation is underway. There is no indication of terrorist motives.

Police said Tuesday they could not confirm whether the man was armed. They declined to provide more details.

Videos and images from the scene posted on social media show police officers outside a building in central Paris's Petites Ecuries street.