Iran says it can't remain in nuclear deal without benefits

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will not be able to remain in the 2015 nuclear accord unless it benefits from the agreement's provisions.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Rouhani said the Europeans must find a way to compensate Iran if they want to preserve the landmark agreement, following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal and restore sanctions.

Co-signers France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China want to preserve the accord, which limits Iran's nuclear activities in return for lifting international sanctions.

Rouhani's website quoted him as saying: "We must not let this great achievement of diplomacy be destroyed by others' unilateral actions, which are unfaithful to their promises."

Other Iranian officials have said nuclear activities could be resumed if the agreement collapses.