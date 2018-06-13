Harvest Organics Launches Social and Chef Collaborations

MOORESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Harvest Organics, a proprietary consumer package goods brand owned by Harvest, partnered with social media influencers in key markets to showcase greener gardens and cleaner living this planting season.

Together these tastemakers, like A Taste of Koko, Vegetarian Ventures, and I Heart Vegetables, featured Harvest Organics in lifestyle and food verticals, showing the breadth of influence that organic gardening has on the world we live in today, specifically using organic soil for growing edibles and landscapes.

Thus far, the campaign has reached over 500K uniques, showing that there is great interest in cleaner, greener living. This success has segued into the upcoming Harvest Organicsx Chef X program, which will feature prominent Chefs in local markets that take their culinary journey from rot to root to recipe, creating custom dishes from their home harvests.

Made from food scraps and yard trimmings diverted from landfills to create nutrient-rich, high-quality soils, the Harvest Organics product line contains three different soils to suit the needs of GIY foodie and flower lovers:

Organic Garden Soil Organic Potting Mix Organic Raised Bed Mix

Harvest Organics is available exclusively at select Lowe’s locations and Lowes.com.

All products are certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports organic integrity by independently reviewing soils and fertilizers to determine whether they can be used in certified organic growing operations.

By using Harvest Organics all-natural products, people become a part of the Harvest Effect™, a movement to reduce waste and replenish the earth. By growing something amazing, and then repurposing the fruits (and veggies) of labor, consumers play a role in supporting an on-going cycle of goodness and renewal of the Earth’s resources.

Get back to nature by giving back to the Earth, and learn more about Harvest Organics and The Harvest Effect.

ABOUT HARVEST ORGANICS

Launched in 2017, Harvest Organics is a premium line of bagged consumer products offered by Harvest. Comprised of three types of gardening products – Organic Garden Soil, Organic Potting Mix, and Organic Raised Bed Mix – all are recognized by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI). Don’t just garden, harvest. To learn more, visit harvestorganics.com.

ABOUT HARVEST

Harvest exists to fuel a more sustainable world – where organic resources are harvested, not wasted. The company has grown rapidly since its founding in 2008 and has garnered awards for its business of organic recycling, energy generation, and soil revitalization: it was named to the Global Cleantech 100 six years in a row, received Bloomberg’s 2013 New Energy Pioneer Award and was named one of Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. To learn more, visit harvestpower.com.

