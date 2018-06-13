Global Asphalt Market 2018-2022 | Development of Roadways Sector in China and India to Boost Demand | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--The global asphalt market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the development of the roadways sector in China and India. The use of asphalt in the construction of roadways is the highest, therefore, the construction of roadways will drive the growth of the global asphalt market. The growth in automobile and freight movement has resulted in the demand for better road network in China and India, which augurs well for the global asphalt market.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of new bitumen refinery plants as one of the key emerging trends in the global asphalt market:

Global asphalt market: Emergence of new bitumen refinery plants

There have been remarkable developments in the asphalt industry over the past few years. Many new bitumen refineries have been established and many more are in the pipeline. These refineries are being developed to cater to the high demand for asphalt in the market due to which vendors are increasing their investment in this market.

“There has been a shift toward the use of warm-mix asphalt technology instead of the hot-melt asphalt technology. This is because the warm-mix helps reduce the cost of paving, extends the paving season, improves asphalt compaction, and enables the mixture to be hauled for longer distances. It also reduces the labor forces’ exposure to fuel emissions, fumes, and odors, thereby resulting in better working conditions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global asphalt market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global asphalt market by application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation and others), end-user (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC held the highest share of the global asphalt market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 37%, followed by EMEA and the Americas. APAC is expected to witness a further increase of 1% in its market share over the forecast period while EMEA will witness a decline in its market share.

