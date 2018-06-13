FIFA signs Egypt government to World Cup sponsor deal

MOSCOW (AP) — FIFA has its first 2018 World Cup sponsor from Africa — the government of Egypt.

FIFA says "Egypt — Experience & Invest" fills the first of four African slots in a program for third-tier commercial deals. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

It is also the first World Cup sponsorship deal for FIFA in the past five years from outside China, Qatar and Russia.

Egypt aims to "showcase the wide spectrum of tourism experiences and investment potential that this country has to offer," FIFA says.

FIFA now has 20 sponsors of the 34 places in a 2018 World Cup commercial program.