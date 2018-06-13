The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and VetBloom Enter into Unique Partnership

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--The American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) has entered into a partnership with VetBloom, the digital learning ecosystem from Ethos Veterinary Health (Ethos).

This multifaceted partnership will actualize development of a Virtual Learning Environment for ACVIM and its members and allow collaboration on the development of eLearning modules. In addition, VetBloom will develop an integrated online portal for tracking and reporting of data related to the Maintenance of Credential (MOC) program for ACVIM Diplomates, as well as for tracking of Resident Specialty training and credentials.

The aim of the partnership is to create an industry-leading platform for the ACVIM membership, as well as a tool to allow the ACVIM to externalize their expertise to the broader veterinary industry. Key aspects of the partnership include:

A fully branded ACVIM learning site with custom resources for members Paperless, online, automated MOC and Resident Specialty Tracking An ACVIM eCommerce portal for non-members Ongoing, digital, access to ACVIM events Access to curated education from VetBloom and other members of the VetBloom learning community

“I’m excited about this unique partnership,” said Patrick Welch, DVM, MBA, DACVO, Chief Knowledge Officer of Ethos Veterinary Health. “Both ACVIM and VetBloom bring rich and complementary knowledge and experience to the relationship, and this presents us with a synergistic opportunity to develop a learning ecosystem that creates tremendous benefit for a number of audiences.”

Veronica Muñoz, Chief Executive Officer of the ACVIM, added, "VetBloom is a trusted resource in the veterinary field. We look forward to combining VetBloom’s expertise in developing veterinary education with ACVIM’s subject matter expertise. Our partnership creates a best-in-class resource for our membership and the industry as a whole.”

The ACVIM and VetBloom teams will launch the platform following the 2018 ACVIM Forum, with additional functionality and content to be added throughout the remainder of the year.

About the ACVIM

Based in Greenwood Village, Colo., the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) is the certifying organization for veterinary specialists in cardiology, large animal internal medicine, neurology, oncology, and small animal internal medicine. With more than 2,850 members, the ACVIM is dedicated to improving the lives of animals and people through the education, training, and certification of specialists in veterinary internal medicine, discovery and dissemination of new medical knowledge, and increasing public awareness of advances in veterinary medical care. www.acvim.org

About VetBloom

VetBloom is an innovative learning ecosystem featuring the expertise of the finest veterinary professionals in the industry, along with cutting-edge, online instruction. Team members learn through direct and virtual instruction, interactive case-based scenarios and 3D simulations. VetBloom allows veterinary professionals to advance their skills from anywhere in the world. For more information visit vetbloom.com.

About Ethos Veterinary Health

Ethos is a veterinary health company with hospitals across the U.S. providing advanced medical care for pets. Our approach includes a focus on transformative science, continuous learning and growth for team members and collaboration. For more information, visit ethosvet.com.

