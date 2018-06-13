IOC ends payments to biathlon after police raids

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has cut all financial payments to biathlon's governing body following a bribery and doping scandal.

The IOC says it won't pay the International Biathlon Union until it elects a new president, reforms its anti-doping procedures and reports on how it's investigating past Russian doping cases.

The IBU's longtime leader Anders Besseberg stepped down in April after Austrian police raided the organization's headquarters, alleging IBU officials had taken $300,000 in bribes from Russia to cover up doping cases between 2012 and 2017.

Besseberg was the only president in the IBU's 25-year history. A new election is due in September.

A lawyer for Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov said he provided information which led to the Austrian police raid.