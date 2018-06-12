Japan beats Paraguay 4-2 for 1st win under coach Nishino

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Japan won its first match under coach Akira Nishino, getting two second-half goals from Takashi Inui in a 4-2 win over Paraguay on Tuesday.

Inui's goals made up for Paraguay's opening strike by Oscar Romero in the 32nd minute, while an own-goal by Federico Santander made it 3-1 in the 77th. Richard Ortiz netted for Paraguay in the 90th before Shinji Kagawa added Japan's fourth in injury time.

Japan had lost 2-0 to both Ghana and Switzerland in its previous matches under Nishino, who took over from Vahid Halilhodzic in April.

Japan will play against Colombia in its Group H opener in Saransk on Tuesday before facing Senegal and Poland.

Paraguay failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.