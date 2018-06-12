Cigna Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Key Environmental, Social, Governance Efforts

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--With the release today of its annual Cigna ConnectsCorporate Responsibility Report, global health service company Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares the specific initiatives through which its corporate responsibility platform empowers and guides the company in connecting its mission, expertise and resources to a broad range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

Among accomplishments this past year, Cigna, working together with prescribing physicians, lowered use of opioids among customers by 25 percent, delivered 10,000 free health screenings to communities nationwide through its Health Improvement Tour, reached 500 Collaborative Care Arrangements in 35 states, and announced 14 new grants through the Cigna Foundation to improve health equity around the country.

“Today marks a milestone for Cigna. The fifth annual release of our Cigna Connects Corporate Responsibility report shows how the company has steadily progressed in aligning our mission and actions to our social purpose, and in leveraging our unique customer and client expertise and resources to deliver value to communities around the world and to society as a whole,” said Cigna President and CEO David M. Cordani.

The report offers an up-close look at the company’s corporate responsibility initiatives and describes the key issues of health and well-being, the environment and inclusive business around which the platform revolves. The 2017 report provides a comprehensive view of initiatives and performance. Here are just a few highlights of Cigna’s ESG efforts and accomplishments in 2017:

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

On track to deliver on 2020 environmental targets of 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 15% reduction in energy use and 10% reduction in water consumption (from 2013 base year) Reached 17 LEED certified buildings and 18 sites currently enrolled in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® program Received third-party verification for Cigna's greenhouse gas emissions data Helped more than 2.7 million Cigna customers to opt out of paper statements resulting in eliminating millions of pieces of paper and envelopes 18 energy conservation projects were completed across the portfolio. The combined savings from these projects was: 1,940,376 kWh electricity; 58,554 therms natural gas; 1,102 metric tons carbon; and $456,253 in energy and maintenance cost avoidance. Recycled over 725 tons of equipment and materials that were removed as part of building renovations. Saved over 150,000 16-oz. bottles by implementing infused water stations at the Wilde Building in Bloomfield, CT

SOCIAL

Community

Contributed $21.1 million in combined Cigna Giving through Cigna Foundation, Civic Affairs and employee volunteering Logged 57,751 hours of Cigna employee volunteer service Provided Cigna Foundation and Cigna Korea Foundation grants totaling more than $11.6 million Packed more than 725,000 meals for Feeding Children Everywhere, assembled by 4,000 Cigna employees, totaling more than 2.6 million meals packed by 15,000 employees since 2013 for hungry children Provided over 620 hours of skill-based community volunteering and over 130 hours of pro bono work from Cigna legal associates

Health & Wellness

Engaged more than 20,300 employees and their families from 17 regions to join Cigna's Fitness Challenge, culminating in more than 33 million minutes of exercise with an aggregate weight loss of over 33,529 pounds Provided the Health Improvement Tour at 177 events in 100 cities, offering more than 10,000 free biometric screenings and health coaching to communities Reached 97% of employees and families who are tobacco-free Reduced opioid use by customers by 25% – one year ahead of goal Offered more than 300 customer-centricity ambassadors in both customer and non-customer facing roles Reached more than 500 Cigna Collaborative Care arrangements with large physician groups and hospitals in 35 states. 99% of Cigna's customers in the United States are within 15 miles of a health care provider in a collaborative care arrangement. Continued a commitment to the 50/90 value-based payment goal set by the Department of Health & Human Services (50 percent of payments in alternative payment models and 90 percent in value-based arrangements by the end of 2018)

Diversity

Actively engaged and supported 9 Cigna Colleague Resource Groups (including more than 4,000 employees) representing underserved communities to generate actionable insights and innovate products and services that are culturally relevant and appropriate in meeting the needs of emerging, influential consumers of health services Continued Lean In Circles to provide the power of peer support through guided education and peer mentoring Scored 100% on the Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Scored 100% on the Disability Equality IndexSM Award from U.S. Business Leadership Network® Scored 90% on the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility's Corporate Inclusion Index

Training and Development

Recognized 11,500 employees through the Cigna Champions program in the United States Engaged approximately 2,000 Cigna employees in a Leadership Colloquia series designed to inform and influence Cigna's global business strategy and leadership development through dialog with external thought leaders across a variety of disciplines Announced the company’s first no out-of-pocket tuition cost accelerated MBA program through the Educational Reimbursement Program for employees. The program includes nine concentrations through the University of Hartford both on campus at Cigna's headquarters in Bloomfield, CT and online.

GOVERNANCE & ETHICS

Trained 100% of new employees in Cigna's newly refreshed Code of Ethics, and all existing employees affirm their adherence to the Code annually Supported Cigna’s commitment to the United Nations Global Compact to back the Compact's 10 principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption across the enterprise Continued our Privacy Steward program to support and drive privacy compliance within the business/corporate areas Communicated our Supplier Code of Conduct to support our responsible sourcing practices Continued enterprise-wide guidance of Cigna Connects through our Cigna Connects Corporate Responsibility Governance Council comprised of 20 cross-functional leaders

Cigna’s Corporate Responsibility Report was prepared in accordance with the new Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. The GRI is the most widely used framework for voluntary, non-financial reporting.

As a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, the report also shares Cigna's Communication on Progress towards living out the Compact's 10 principles on human rights, labor standards, environment and anti-corruption in our everyday business operations.

Cigna’s Corporate Responsibility Report also includes a snapshot for readers on 2017 progress, and a description of how the Cigna Foundation grants align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Please connect with Cigna to share thoughts or questions at cignaconnects@cigna.com.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.

