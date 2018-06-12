SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Global Upside's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Gita Bhargava has been recognized as one of 2018’s most successful female leaders by Silicon Valley Business Journal. Gita won the "Women of Influence Award" at a glittering ceremony in San Jose attended by 800+ business leaders from the Silicon Valley.

Global Upside COO Gita Bhargava wins "Women of Influence" award (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Operating Officer, Gita runs worldwide operations and Client services for Global Upside Corporation – the world’s leading provider of HR, Payroll, Accounting, Finance, Compliance, Global PEO and Talent Acquisition services.

A trailblazer since age 16, Gita was the youngest and the first female entrepreneur in her hometown in India. She broke many barriers as she went on to study finance and accounting and eventually co-found Global Upside, which today operates in 100+ countries.

Some of her fellow Women of Influence awardees include: Sonya Brown, Norwest Venture Partners; Cassie Divine, Intuit; Cynthia Dote, Pure Storage; Rashmi Garde, Centrify Corporation; Catherine Lacavera, Alphabet, Inc.; Zhuo Li, AutoX; Lindsey Newbern, PwC; Doris Yeh, Mirapath; Susie Wang, 100% Pure, and many more.

"I find inspiration in women who have the courage to break barriers." Gita continued "I am deeply humbled by this achievement and thank my family, my Team and our Clients and Partners for their unwavering support. I hope others find inspiration in my story to follow their dreams and to help others. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to give back to my community."

Gita is a passionate advocate for children's education and active supporter of City Year, a nationwide non-profit which helps at risk children across America stay in school.

Gita is widely recognized for her work in business and philanthropy. Most recently, she won the prestigious Le Fonti Awards in Milan, Italy and the Stevie Awards for entrepreneurship and corporate leadership in New York City, USA.

Connect with Gita on LinkedIn or learn more at www.globalupside.com/team/gita-bhargava/

About Global Upside

Global Upside solves business complexity with world-class HR, Payroll, Accounting, Tax, Compliance, PEO, and Talent Acquisition services in 100+ countries. With our integrated, end-to-end support, companies can focus on innovation, growth and excelling in their fields. Learn more at www.globalupside.com.

About the Women of Influence

The Women of Influence Awards spotlights the 100 most successful and influential female leaders of the Silicon Valley. Learn more at https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/event/161879/2018/women-of-influence-awards

