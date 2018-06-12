ProAmpac’s Fully Recyclable QuadFlex Pouch Gets an Innovative Green Thumbs Up

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--ProAmpac, a pioneer in sustainable flexible packaging, announces the launch of the No.2 QuadFlex pouch, its newest member to their fully recyclable No. 2 Pouch ® platform.

This premium flexible packaging solution provides a sustainable consumer packaging option for companies wanting recyclability without sacrificing high quality graphics, which deliver a superior shelf presence. Since the introduction of the No. 2 stand-up pouch in 2011, the first pouch to receive How2Recycle approval, ProAmpac has been on the forefront of sustainable flexible packaging.

The No.2 QuadFlex pouch is a quad-seal, flat-bottom structure delivering exceptional shelf stability while providing five panels of branding billboard space in a design with four corner seals providing enhanced shelf appeal.

“We listened to our customers. Brand owners across multiple markets challenged ProAmpac, making it clear that a recyclable quad-seal style pouch was needed across all our markets. From pet food to lawn and garden, cereal and salty snacks, we believe this new pouch will be a game changer in sustainable packaging options for our customers,” says Julie Conklin, Senior Product Market Manager.

ProAmpac delivers premium packaging innovation to customers, while also increasing their green product portfolio, a trend that will continue to grow as demand for sustainable packaging grows.

ProAmpac is ready to supply customers immediately. The new pouch, which is available in small to large sizes for multiple market applications, can also include optional oxygen barrier properties if required. This new design will be launched by a leading organic lawn and garden brand in the coming months.

Toward a Sustainability Platform

The No.2 QuadFlex pouch is the result of an intensive research and development initiative that overcame processing challenges inherent to the premium quad-seal pouch structure. It is the second member of ProAmpac’s recyclable No.2 pouch platform.

The ProAmpac No.2 standup pouch, introduced in 2011, was the first primary flexible package to participate in the How2Recycle program. It was awarded a Gold Flexible Packaging Award from the Flexible Packaging Association for Environmental & Sustainability Achievement in 2013.

“Today’s announcement is a step toward our vision for a large-scale sustainability platform for flexible packaging,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. “We will be adding packaging made by recycled products, compostable pouches and other sustainable products.”

Recyclability

The How2Recycle program provides consumers a path to recycling flexible packaging. ProAmpac’s No.2 Pouch is a fully recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blend in the No. 2 HDPE+ recycle stream.

The How2Recycle logo is placed on commercial pouches with instructions to consumers on how to recycle their packaging. Labels inform consumers the product is classified as a plastic bag and, if clean and dry, may be recycled through store drop off.

With 33 facilities, 4,000 employees and more than 5,000 customers worldwide, ProAmpac is recognized as one of the nation’s top 10 packaging converters.

For further product information click here or email marketing@proampac.com or call 800.543.7030.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering unparalleled in the industry. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation and Involvement. For more information, visit proampac.com.

About PPC Partners

PPC Partners acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC Partners builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

