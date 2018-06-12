Ottawa assistant GM due in court, to miss part of NHL draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee will miss at least part of next week's NHL draft because he is due in court. He is charged with harassing a hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo.

His lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday he expects his client to be in court June 22, the day the league holds the first round of its two-day draft in Dallas.

Lee is responsible for prospect development and overseeing the Senators' American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ontario. The Senators have the fourth and 22nd picks in the first round.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male driver on May 30 while attending the pre-draft scouting combine. He was charged with second-degree harassment and faces a fine and up to 15 days in jail if guilty.

The Senators have declined comment since saying on June 1 they were reviewing the situation.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey