'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist is 'coming home' to Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — To get ready to play legendary songwriter Carole King on Broadway, Melissa Benoist had to learn her lines and complicated stage directions. Lyrics, not so much.

The actress, who stars on the CW series "Supergirl," has been listening to King since she was a kid. Benoist was fed a steady diet by her parents of classics such as "So Far Away" and "It's Too Late" from the landmark album "Tapestry."

Benoist is making her Broadway debut in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," which concentrates on King's early years. She's stepping into the role that earned Jessie Mueller a Tony Award.