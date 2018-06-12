Florida Community Bank Appoints Banking Industry Veteran, Roberto R. Muñoz to Lead FCB Commercial Banking Team for South Florida Market

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Florida Community Bank (FCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto R. Muñoz as Senior Vice President, leading a Commercial Banking team in the South Florida Market. Mr. Muñoz will be based out of FCB’s Doral Banking Center which is located at 9128 N.W. 25 th Street, Miami, Florida. In his new role with FCB, Muñoz will be responsible for overseeing a team of Middle Market Relationship Managers and their respective commercial loan and deposit portfolios, in addition to handling the origination, negotiation and ongoing management of multi-million-dollar commercial banking relationships on behalf of FCB. Munoz will also serve as a trusted financial advisor to the bank’s new and existing middle market clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005186/en/

Roberto R. Muñoz, SVP, Commercial Banking Team Leader for Florida Community Bank's South Florida Market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Roberto Muñoz is ideally suited to his new position with FCB based on a career that spans more than 30 years working in both domestic and international markets, including his most recent position as President of Madrid, Spain-based BBVA Compass’ South and Southwest Florida Market, a position which he held for the last seven years.

“As FCB grows and expands its footprint within the state of Florida while continuing to offer a competitive and comprehensive array of personal and commercial financial products and services, we turn to our elite team of senior managers and their depth of knowledge to deliver on our promise of service excellence,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. “The track record of success and the distinguished industry background - both domestic and international - that Roberto Muñoz brings to FCB is precisely in step with our middle market commercial business and path for growth.”

As an esteemed member of the banking industry, Mr. Muñoz has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career including being presented The Florida Business Ambassador Award in 2015 by The Honorable Governor Rick Scott, being named multiple times as an industry hall-of-famer by Miami-Dade College (2016 and 2017), and being recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of its “Power Leaders in Business and Finance” (2014).

Muñoz serves as an Executive Board Member of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and served in board membership positions on behalf of the Florida International Bankers Association, The Spain-US Chamber of Commerce, The Boy Scouts of America South Florida Chapter, the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for South Florida, The Zoological Society of South Florida, The United Way of Miami, and the University of Miami, among others.

Muñoz received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and International Business from Florida International University. He also completed MBA coursework and earned advanced certificates in the field of banking from the University of Miami, Florida International University, American Institute of Banking, American Bankers Association, and Robert Morris & Associates.

Mr. Muñoz can be reached at (305) 514-6460, or in person at FCB’s Doral Banking Center at 9128 N.W. 25 th Street, Miami, Florida 33172. For more information on Florida Community Bank, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE:FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial™, FCB assets are nearly $12 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005186/en/

CONTACT: Florida Community Bank

Isa Andrews, 407-539-7725

SVP, Marketing Director

iandrews@fcb1923.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Florida Community Bank, N.A.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 10:30 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 10:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005186/en