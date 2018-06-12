The Latest: Polls open in Nevada primary election

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Nevada's primary election (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Polls are now open in Nevada's primary election as voters choose candidates in several races, including a closely watched Democratic primary for governor.

Two members of the Clark County Commission are vying to become Nevada's first Democratic governor in two decades.

Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) both say they will stand up to President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

The winner is expected to face Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the general election in November.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller will likely breeze through his primary. He avoided a potentially tough GOP challenge when Trump asked his main opponent to run for Congress instead.

Heller is expected to face Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen in the general election.

