Gander Outdoors Prepares for Grand Opening in Kenosha, Wisconsin

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is now open in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A special grand opening event is planned for Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 6802 118th Avenue, exit 344 off Interstate 94. The 87,000 square foot location is one of the retailer’s 10 planned facilities in the state and the first Gander Outdoors location nationwide to offer retail RV sales to customers, featuring an assortment of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorhomes.

The grand opening will kick off at 9:00 A.M with free pastries and coffee in the morning, and hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout Troop from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. Family fun includes opportunities for children to paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3 P.M. The event includes storewide savings on a huge assortment of products and fantastic giveaways with customers receiving a gift with purchase and drawings for gift cards throughout the day, while supplies last. Experts on fishing, hunting, boating and more will be available to assist with customers inquiries and purchases.

Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain's stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings and will provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products and services that are competitively priced.

“We are excited to launch the Gander RV Sales division at Gander Outdoors, and Kenosha, Wisconsin is the perfect site to offer this new concept,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are so thankful for the customers shopping with us for their outdoor and sporting needs and the initial feedback from the community has been fantastic. We look forward to expanding and continuing to provide a one-stop outdoor destination with the best customer service.”

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 140 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Rock/Creek Outfitters, Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

