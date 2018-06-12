Online Public Schools in Indiana to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 16

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) and Hoosier Academy Indianapolis, online public schools serving students statewide, will celebrate their graduating classes with a combined in-person commencement ceremony in Indianapolis on June 16.

“We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2018,” said ISIN and Hoosier Academy Head of School Rachel Goodwin. “Each graduate has demonstrated that learning is truly a personal journey. It has been an honor to provide an education platform that meets their unique needs and has set them on the path for continued success.”

Of the 72 members of the two graduating classes, students report having been accepted to a number of colleges and universities, including Ball State University, Elon University, Indiana University, Ivy Tech Community College and Purdue University. Several students will begin training and vocational programs in such fields as welding, mechanics, culinary arts and health care following graduation.

Both schools combine online instruction and the support of experienced, Indiana-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for students of every ability level at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Serving students in grades 7 through 12, ISIN offers a rigorous and engaging curriculum including courses in the core subjects, and provides students with the opportunity to discover possible career paths by taking online Career Technical Education (CTE) courses. High school students can plan for the future with college workshops and career counseling. ISIN provides services that empower students to overcome challenges in and outside of class, connecting them with community-based resources for social, academic and personal needs when necessary.

Hoosier Academy Indianapolis connects students in Kindergarten through 12th grade with their teachers and peers in a virtual classroom setting as well as in a face-to-face classroom setting. The school’s blended program offers twice-weekly in-person instruction at the school’s two Indianapolis Learning Centers for elementary and middle/high school students. Middle school and high school students can discover possible career paths by taking a CTE exploratory course as well as enroll in Advanced Placement ® and honors courses. The school offers student clubs and in-person field trips and social gatherings to foster a sense of community.

Keely Harris will serve as the 2018 valedictorian, and plans to attend Purdue University. Gaia Harshman will serve as salutatorian.

The graduation program will include remarks from ISIN and Hoosier Academy Head of School Rachel Goodwin, principals from each school and the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Media is welcome to attend the graduation ceremony. Details are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Indiana and Hoosier Academy Indianapolis 2018 Graduation Ceremony WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. WHERE: Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center, University of Indianapolis, 1400 E. Hanna Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISIN, visit: in.insightschools.net.

About Hoosier Academies

Hoosier Academies, a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning and face-to-face instruction through Hoosier Academies Indianapolis, a K-12 blended learning school. With Hoosier Academies, families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of proprietary technology-powered online solutions for students in kindergarten through high school. For more information about Hoosier Academies, visit ha.k12.com.

