King Jim and E Ink Unveil the Pomera DM30 Digital Typewriter

King Jim’s Pomera DM30 digital typewriter is revolutionizing how information is recorded and accessed while on the go. Primarily focused on providing users with a simple, convenient and elegant way to create text documents, the DM30’s compact body houses a foldable keyboard which features keys with a horizontal pitch of 17 mm and a vertical pitch of 15.5 mm.

This year marks Pomera’s ten year anniversary with its first-ever model released in 2008. Beloved by users in Japan, Pomera was developed to eliminate the need to lug heavy, clunky laptops with short battery life to meetings and on business trips. Pomera is now being made available in the United States for the first time. Representing a radical shift in design, E Ink’s ePaper display is replacing backlit LCD displays for the first time in the Pomera product line with the Pomera DM30.

The Pomera DM30 features a 6” E Ink ePaper display, which leverages the performance of E Ink’s bi-stable electronic ink, resulting in a compact, easy-to-use device that sips power. Sending documents to one’s computer, smartphone or the cloud is easy with Pomera’s data transfer options, including microUSB, SD card and QR codes. The Pomera can run for 20+ hours on (2) AA batteries, and the change from a LCD display to an E Ink display not only saves power, but gives users high-readability from all angles and enhanced durability for taking notes on the go.

“This is yet another example of how E Ink’s electronic ink technology continues to revolutionize the way we create, consume and share information,” said Naoki Sumita, President of E Ink Japan. “We’re delighted to partner with King Jim to simplify the document creation process – whether that’s to help employees take notes during meetings or to enable writers to finish their stories and novels.”

“The original Pomera was produced with an LCD display, which caused eye strain after prolonged use,” said Takanobu Kameda, King Jim’s Research and Development Managing Director. “With the DM30, we took user feedback to heart and worked with E Ink to design a new device that’s durable and easy-on-the-eyes, enabling our users to create documents with ease and without eye fatigue.”

King Jim plans to release the DM30 into the US market in 2018. For additional information on E Ink’s solutions, please visit www.eink.com.

About E Ink Holdings E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market and is redefining the signage, architecture and design, mobile, wearable and retail markets with its ePaper technology, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. Its corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About KING JIM Co., Ltd. Ever since it was founded in 1927, KING JIM products brimming with originality have breathed new life into the office environment and created a new standard in filing. Functional design that people never tire of even after years of use, environmentally friendly design befitting a good global citizen, and quality orientation aimed at customer satisfaction-the fusion of these elements has come to fruition in a brand that enjoys enduring trust. At KING JIM, we will continue to pursue worthy aspirations and will carry on with the creation of products that lead the way in the new era of information management. For more information, visit www.kingjim.co.jp/english.

