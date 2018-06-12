TCF Home Loans Expands Sales Team

WAYZATA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--TCF Home Loans, a division of TCF National Bank which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), today announced that it added three new regional sales managers. These new hires will help lead the company’s team of residential mortgage professionals as they guide customers through all stages of the home loan process.

New additions to the TCF Home Loans team include:

Ty Sukalski - regional manager, Home Loans Direct Pat Doran - vice president and regional manager, Minnesota and North Dakota Paul Schuster - vice president and regional manager, Arizona, Colorado and Minnesota

“Adding expert mortgage leaders to our team positions us to grow our business and better help our customers achieve their financial goals,” said Michael S. Jones, executive vice president, consumer banking. “Our focus is on providing customers the products and services they need to make lending decisions that best meet their needs, whether they are a first-time home buyer or refinancing their second home. Our customers will benefit from the deep mortgage lending expertise of our new region managers and I’m pleased to welcome them to our team.”

“Ty, Pat and Paul are all outstanding additions to the TCF Home Loans team, and their more than 75 years of collective mortgage experience will lead to more opportunities for our growing business and better service for our customers,” said Brian Call, managing director of TCF Home Loans. “We are working tirelessly to build the best team in mortgage lending, and we continue to seek additional high-performing individuals to join us on this mission.”

Ty Sukalski joins TCF Home Loans to lead its Home Loans Direct platform of central sales team members who respond to customers’ phone and online mortgage inquiries. In this role, Sukalski is responsible for leading the team while playing a key role in the company’s overall efforts to grow efficient customer technology platforms. Prior to joining TCF Home Loans, Sukalski served as a branch manager at PennyMac Loan Services where he was the top performing sales manager.

Pat Doran leads TCF Home Loan’s independent originator team of mortgage professionals in Minnesota and North Dakota. In this role, his responsibilities include recruiting, training and developing the team, while working with TCF leadership to continue building out TCF marketing and product platforms. Previously, Doran served as an account executive with Florida Capital Bank Mortgage where he was the top producer at his position for six years in a row.

Paul Schuster leads TCF Home Loan’s team of retail banking mortgage originators in Arizona, Colorado and Minnesota, supporting all residential mortgage lending in TCF Bank’s retail bank branches. In this new role, Schuster is responsible for recruiting, training and developing the team, while working with retail banking leadership to better serve customer home loan needs. Most recently, Schuster served as partner and vice president at Marketplace Home Mortgage, where we helped establish the company as one of the largest independent mortgage providers in Minnesota.

About TCF Home Loans TCF Home Loans is a division of TCF National Bank, which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation. TCF Home Loans has 18 residential mortgage branches in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin and supports residential mortgage lending in TCF Bank’s 318 bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. To learn more about TCF Home Loans, please visit homeloans.tcfbank.com.

About TCF TCF Financial Corporation is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of March 31, 2018, TCF had $23 billion in total assets and 318 branches in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit tcfbank.com.

