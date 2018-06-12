The Latest: Ranked-choice voting underway in Maine primaries

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Latest on Maine's primary elections (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Residents in Maine who are headed to the polls are using ranked-choice voting for the first time in a statewide primary in the U.S., and they're also deciding whether to carry it forward to the November federal elections.

Voters are ranking their candidate preferences from first to last, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority on Tuesday. If not, then the ballots will be shipped to the state capital for additional rounds of tabulations next week.

A field of seven Democrats and four Republicans are vying to fill the office that's being vacated by firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Most voters on Tuesday seemed to grasp the new ballot.

David Kuchta (KUK-tuh), of Portland, said he wasn't confused. The Democrat joked that he can "count to seven and they can do the math on the other end."

___

12:30 a.m.

Maine voters have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

A field of 11 Democrats and Republicans are seeking party nominations for the opportunity to succeed the term-limited governor.

Tuesday's primary elections are being decided for the first time with ranked-choice voting.

Voters will rank their candidate preferences from first to last, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority.

If not, the ballots will be shipped to Augusta for additional rounds of voting next week. The last-place candidate will be eliminated and votes reallocated. There can be as many rounds as necessary until a candidate gets a majority.