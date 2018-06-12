Flo Technologies, Inc. Announces Water Damage Reimbursement Program, HomeProtect™, to Further Protect Homeowners from Costly Water Damage

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Flo Technologies, Inc., a company on a mission to prevent costly water damage in homes around the country, today announced its own reimbursement program, HomeProtect ™. The unique program will reimburse homeowners for their insurance deductibles if their Flo-equipped home suffers major water damage.

Gabriel Halimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Flo Technologies, said: “Water damage is the leading cause of preventable homeowner’s insurance claims every year, costing over $9 billion annually. We’ve analyzed the results from our diverse customer base and proved our initial hypothesis: The Flo System’s proactive technology helps dramatically reduce the likelihood of water damage. With this data, we can now stand behind our customers in an unprecedented way. We are so confident in the Flo system that we will refund customers’ deductibles in the unlikely event their Flo-equipped home suffers major damage that Flo should have prevented. We are excited to offer our customers this added layer of protection as we further Flo’s mission of preventing costly water damage and water loss.”

For $5 per month, HomeProtect subscribers gain an additional layer of protection, including:

A water damage prevention guarantee: Flo will pay up to $2,500 for out-of-pocket homeowner’s insurance deductible ( details ) Proactive Monitoring by Flo’s experienced support team, as well as Live Chat Support Access to Flo’s Water Concierge to answer questions about your home’s water system and help resolve water and plumbing issues (whether or not the issues involve the Flo System) An extended 3-year product warranty Access to enhanced analysis and information about water usage, including usage per water fixture (currently in beta) A Flo Certified Letter for Insurance that may help reduce monthly homeowners insurance costs (depending on your insurance provider) Access to the Flo Standard Plan, which comes with every Flo device purchase

Never before has a company given a financial guarantee of its product’s ability to prevent major water damage. Using FloSense™ technology, the smart home device applies machine learning and artificial intelligence to learn users’ daily behavior, and sends alerts about abnormalities via the free iOS and Android app. Through the app, users can shut off the water, get troubleshooting tips, or contact Flo Support. Plus, Flo’s MicroLeak™ technology runs daily proactive tests, identifying and notifying users of tiny leaks that would otherwise go undetected. The Flo device has already helped U.S. homeowners save over 1 million gallons of water.

In celebration of the HomeProtect launch, Flo will reimburse customers $150 towards the cost of plumbing installation for their Flo Device purchased between June 12 and June 17, 2018. New customers do not have to sign up for HomeProtect to be eligible for this promotion ( terms ). There is no required monthly fee to use the Flo System. HomeProtect’s features and benefits are in addition to the Flo System’s best-in-class water damage prevention.

About Flo Technologies Flo Technologies is on a mission to prevent water damage one drip at a time with its all-in-one water security system. With its smart leak prevention system, Flo gives homeowners the information and tools they need to proactively prevent water damage and unnecessary water waste. While many believe their home’s water system is waste-free, an average U.S. home loses over 17 gallons of water per day due to leaks. With decades of plumbing expertise, Flo is committed to preventing this water waste and protecting every U.S. home from water damage. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com.

