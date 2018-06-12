Acrisure Appoints Former Aquiline Capital Partner and Insurance Industry Veteran William Malloy as President of its Specialty Division

CALEDONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Acrisure, one of the top ten U.S. insurance brokerages, today announced the appointment of accomplished industry veteran William Malloy as President of its Specialty Division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005901/en/

Photo of William Malloy, President of Acrisure Specialty Division. (Photo: Business Wire)

Malloy has extensive leadership experience in the insurance industry, spending over a decade with AIG, where he held various executive positions in the United States and Europe. In 1995 he joined Marsh Inc., where he was the CEO of the UK and Europe, and ultimately became the worldwide President in 2004. In 2007, he joined the investment firm Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC as an Operating Partner, where he served in multiple Chairman and CEO roles throughout his tenure.

In his new role, Malloy will focus on leveraging Acrisure’s proprietary technology, distribution, and intellectual resources to deliver valuable products to Agency Partners and their respective clients.

“The Specialty division is one of the largest organic growth initiatives Acrisure has pursued in our 13-year history,” said Acrisure’s President and CEO, Greg Williams. “I’m very excited about working with Bill, and I’m pleased we have a person with Bill’s business acumen and industry experience leading this strategic initiative.”

“After a long career with AIG, Marsh and Aquiline Capital, the opportunity to join forces with a first-rate management team led by CEO Greg Williams and build a new operating division within a world-class brokerage firm was too compelling to overlook,” said Malloy. “I am excited to harness the power of the enormous retail engine that exists at Acrisure through all our Agency Partners, bringing industry-leading products and solutions to all our clients. Working closely with key markets and our reinsurance division, we will further accelerate our market-leading growth.”

About Acrisure

Based in Caledonia, MI, Acrisure is a leading retail consulting and insurance brokerage offering comprehensive property & casualty, employee benefits, human resource outsourcing, loss & claims management, surety bonding and personal lines solutions. The firm has over 300 Agency Partners with locations in 32 states, seven international locations, and approximately 5,200 employees. For more information, please visit www.Acrisure.com.

# # #

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005901/en/

CONTACT: Press Contact

Acrisure

Colleen Weston

Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications

Phone: 616-265-1543

Email: CWeston@Acrisure.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: Acrisure

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/12/2018 09:23 AM/DISC: 06/12/2018 09:24 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612005901/en