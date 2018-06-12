TNS Report Identifies Siginficant Growth Opportunities for Unattended Terminals

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--70% of consumers want unattended terminals to accept both card and cash payments and a significant number are willing to use wearable devices or digital wallets at these locations, according to a survey * of US, UK and Australian adults commissioned by Transaction Network Services (TNS).

TNS is publishing the results of its survey today in a new report called Who is Driving Adoption of Card Payments at Unattended Terminals? This survey shines a spotlight on the number of people who use their credit or debit card at a variety of different types of unattended terminals, the countries with the greatest adoption levels and the willingness of consumers to accept a charge to use their card. It also looks at consumers’ security concerns and their interest in adopting new payment methods.

Some interesting findings include:

Men are the bigger adopters of card payments at unattended terminals More than 55% of Australian adults use their credit or debit cards at unattended parking meters, kiosks and exit barriers UK use of credit/debit cards at kiosks or vending machines to buy food or drink has grown by a third in the last two years 27% of all respondents have already used their credit/debit cards at unattended terminals to purchase clothing US consumers exhibit the largest security concerns There is a significant preference for card use among the younger age groups even if there is a charge

Lisa Shipley, General Manager of TNS’ FinTech Solutions business in the Americas, said: “Our report shows significant promise for the unattended terminals market globally with consumer attitudes and behaviors creating an environment optimal for growth. In addition to expanding the locations and types of goods sold, there is a substantial opportunity to expand unattended terminals to accept new payment methods.

“We found 36% of consumers willing to make a payment at an unattended kiosk or vending machine using a wearable device, such as a bracelet or fitness tracker, including almost half of those aged 18 to 34. In addition, 57% of this age group are also willing to make a payment at an unattended terminal using a digital wallet.”

Founded in 1990, TNS is a trusted partner to the payments industry and offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including secure and resilient transaction delivery services that are used by many of the top banks, transaction processors and ATM deployers around the world.

The organization has secured a strong payments heritage, providing services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS’ secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.

* KANTAR TNS commissioned a US, Australia and UK survey in March 2018 on behalf of Transaction Network Services. The survey interviewed 1,027 US adults, 1,032 Australian adults and 1,024 UK adults. The survey was conducted by online self-completion interview between 8 th – 12 th March 2018 by Kantar TNS. The survey is designed to be nationally representative of adults interviewed per country. The surveys use a quota sample based on age interlocked within gender, and a regional quota. Post fieldwork correctional weighting within age, gender and region, has been used to ensure the representativeness of the survey.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

