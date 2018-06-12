PPG Brand Brings the Outside In with 2019 Color of the Year: Night Watch

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--The most impactful color trends for the upcoming year will be closely tied to nature, according to the color experts at PPG, and the PPG paint brand’s 2019 Color of the Year, Night Watch (PPG1145-7) is leading the way. Hand-selected by PPG’s global color experts, this rich, luxurious, and classic shade of green will be at the forefront of design trends in 2019, and it allows homeowners to emulate the feeling of lush greenery and the healing power of nature in their spaces.

“The restorative power of nature is important in society now more than ever,” explains Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager. “Night Watch is about bringing the healing power from the outdoors into your home through color. The dark green hue pulls our memories of natural environments to the surface to recreate the calming, invigorating euphoria we feel when in nature.”

The urge to reconnect with nature in today’s tumultuous society was a reoccurring theme during the PPG Global Color Workshop, held in early February. This annual workshop, which PPG began nine years ago after learning how heavily their customers relied on color trends forecasts, brings together over 20 PPG global color stylists from the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and home paint industries. The stylists converge over the course of several days to analyze the runway, lifestyles, demographics, geographies and global and cross-cultural societal inspirations to determine what colors will resonate and represent the PPG global color forecast, including the PPG Color of the Year.

“Night Watch’s ability to invoke a deep connection to nature is universal, which allows the hue to be versatile for a variety of spaces and design segments – from healthcare to commercial and residential design,” adds Schlotter. “The color can be incorporated into interiors as a focal accent wall in a bedroom or dining room, and it pairs nicely with gold or brass accents and décor. It can be especially impactful in places without any view or tie to the outdoors, like the end of a windowless hallway of a hospital. For exteriors, Night Watch is a gorgeous alternative to the trending black or deepest blue-black, and it works well as an accent on doors and shutters.”

While Night Watch is recognized as the PPG 2019 Color of the Year, it is only one of 200 colors in the PPG 2019 Global Color Trends Forecast. This forecast provides direction and inspiration to architects, designers and homeowners across the hotel, retail and residential markets. It is also referenced by PPG’s customers in all business sectors, who rely on the forecast for new products and color specifications in the architectural, aerospace, automotive and consumer electronic industries.

In the architectural paint market, PPG‘s global forecast not only resonates with the current consumer mindsets, but it also coordinates with trending materials such as textiles, wood, tile, cabinets, window frames and more. The colors are brought to life through four color stories in 2019:

With It: This color collection resonates with consumers that are youthful in spirit, playful, artistic, creative and energetic. These hues reflect the optimistic drive, the collective nature, and the diversity of today’s young adults, but it is important to note that this theme is not defined by a certain age, but rather the collective spirit. The palette incorporates vibrant, lively hues like the PPG paint brand’s Cherry Brandy, a cheery red; Crushed, a bold yellow; and Mystic Blue, a playful blue.

With Class: Centered on old-school elegance, this palette offers a rainbow of saturated darks that convey a worldly tone while simultaneously expressing a contemporary aesthetic. Elegant gem tones like the PPG paint brand’s Deep Emerald and Chilled Wine embody this palette, and softer tones like Hot Stone, a beautiful, warm brown; and Cinnamon Diamonds, a unique red, offer a timeless feel that exudes sophistication and tradition.

With Out: This theme represents consumers' desire for simplicity and craving for only the things that make them feel healthy, grounded and calm. This design aesthetic emphasizes an interest in minimalism and connectedness to the outdoors. The color collection boasts an abundance of nature-inspired greens like PPG paint brand’s Pine Forest and Antique Slate, as well as organic colors like Cocoa Delight and Cool Concrete.

With Spirit: This color collection addresses the rise of spiritual consumers who seek to infuse their interest in meditation, zen-living, mindfulness and interest in the cosmos into their environment. Intense hues like bluish purple PPG paint brand’s Imperial Purple evoke spiritual overtones, and pair well with colors like Wild Lilac that serve as softer, romantic accents.

