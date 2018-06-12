Isobar and Cardinal Path Announce Joint Implementation and Activation Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 12, 2018--Dentsu Aegis Network agencies Isobar and Cardinal Path are joining forces to bring the network pillars of innovation and collaboration to organizations wanting to realize benefits of the recently announced Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics 360 integration.

Combining Isobar’s large-scale digital transformation experience and Platinum-designated Salesforce partnership across Commerce, Marketing and CRM, with Cardinal Path’s award-winning analytics expertise and status as leading global partner and reseller of the Google Analytics 360 Suite, the two organizations create a powerhouse capability for comprehensive delivery across the Google Analytics 360 Suite and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The solutions will help marketers to take full advantage of the platform integrations, starting with the ability to import sales pipeline data into Google Analytics 360 - the first of the integrations announced earlier this year.

“Isobar is a trusted Salesforce partner with robust skills that drive digital transformation through creativity across commerce, marketing and CRM”, says Don Lynch, SVP, Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Salesforce, “We are excited by their collaboration with Cardinal Path, a market leader with deep knowledge of Google Analytics 360. By innovating on top of the Salesforce Platform and tapping into the recent Salesforce Market Cloud and Google Analytics 360 integration, Isobar and Cardinal Path will deliver solutions to provide personalized customer success.”

The new integration between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Google Analytics 360 means that marketers will spend less time working out the technical aspects of their online and offline data and more time optimizing against rich insights.

Isobar and Cardinal Path’s initial offering draws from the two firms’ rich experiences in both Google Analytics 360 and Salesforce platform optimizations, and comprises:

Integration planning and strategy Data & opportunity mapping Full-circle customer view & enhanced audience segmentation Cross-channel activation through unified data sets

Director, Google Americas Platforms, Raj Gajwani joins Cardinal Path’s Chief Commercial Officer, David Booth onstage today at Salesforce Connections to outline the opportunities being unlocked by the integration, and how organizations can get the most from the two platforms. Salesforce Connections conference attendees can also visit Isobar and Cardinal Path at the Dentsu Aegis Network Booth #100 today through Thursday to learn more.

About Isobar

Isobar is a global full-service digital agency, driven by the purpose to deliver borderless ideas enabled by technology, to transform businesses and brands and people’s lives. We have over 6,500 digital pioneers in more than 85 locations worldwide. Isobar holds over 19 Agency of the Year titles and Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year for the fifth time in the past six years. Key clients include adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Google, GM, Huawei, LEGO and P&G. Isobar is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

About Cardinal Path

Cardinal Path is an award-winning data & marketing analytics firm that helps marketers to win in the digital economy. As trusted MarTech advisors and the go-to firm for Google Analytics 360, Cardinal Path is sought out by the world’s leading brands to uncover and amplify what works and stop spending money on what doesn’t. Cardinal Path teams are the experts in your corner, helping tap the power of your organization’s data to create demonstrable business value. Cardinal Path is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.cardinalpath.com

